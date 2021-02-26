News

Mareel named one of world’s most beautiful cinemas

Ryan Nicolson 10 hours 26 min ago 0
Mareel has been named as one of Time Out’s 50 most beautiful cinemas in the world.

Shetland Art’s cinema was placed at number 26 on the list of “Planet Earth’s most heavenly picture houses and movie theatres”.

Mareel is the only Scottish cinema to feature on the list, and one of only a few from the UK.

Time Out’s film editor Phil de Semlyen said visiting Mareel “feels like an adventure in itself”.

“Mareel is the Shetland word for phosphorescence, and you can sometimes spot it flickering on the sea outside too.

“But even they’re not enough to pull focus from the swish two-screen cinema and arts centre inside.

“This movie outpost in the small Shetland town of Lerwick somehow combines the buzz of cultural vibrancy with a haunting sensation of being right at the end of the world.”

Shetland Arts said they were “delighted” to be named on the list.

