MSP hits out at Scottish government over rural spending

Highlands And Islands MSP Jamie Halcro Johnston.

Jamie Halcro Johnston has accused the SNP of letting down rural Scotland.

Speaking during a budget debate, the shadow rural economy secretary pointed to proposals to cut the Agri-Environment Climate Scheme by twenty per cent.

He also highlighted an underspend in the Agricultural Transformation Programme, and a near-halving of spending through the LEADER programme.

Those, he said, painted a bleak picture for many people who relied upon the rural economy for a livelihood.

“In challenging times like these, people who run businesses in rural areas like my own in the Highlands and Islands are looking to the Scottish government to listen to their concerns and provide the necessary support they need.

“They are looking for direction and a strategy that helps to rebuild a rural economy which has taken such a tremendous hit from the pandemic, with parts of our tourism sector on its knees.”