New arts training on offer

Professional development training is being offered to performance artists to help them better use streaming equipment and online broadcast channels.

The opportunity is being provided by Shetland Arts in partnership with Inner Ear, a provider of cultural live programme production.

Artists will be paid a fee to take part in the online training and will be provided with equipment and performance opportunities via a series of online events throughout the year.

The programme is open to those based in Shetland, or with strong connections to the isles, who are working in any performance medium, such as music, dance and drama.