Headlines News

Over 40s next in line for jab, as mental health support for health workers is outlined

Ryan Taylor 8 hours 27 min ago 0
Over 40s next in line for jab, as mental health support for health workers is outlined
Photo: Dave Donaldson

Progress in the vaccination roll-out is continuing, with the over 40s next in line to receive the jab.

Health Secretary Jeane Freeman said those in the 40-49 age-group would be next to get the vaccine.

Addressing journalists today she said: “We believe that an age-based approach to vaccination is the quickest and most effective way to protect the most vulnerable.”

She added the Scottish government was offering mental health support to those in the health and social care workforce.

“The Scottish government is determined to support our health and care workforce in whatever way we can.

“That includes providing help for their mental health and wellbeing.

“Last year we established a national wellbeing hub and a national wellbeing helpline, to help health and care workers who need additional support.

“The wellbeing hub has been visited on nearly 80,000 occasions.”

She said the Scottish government was launching a new Workforce Specialist Service, aimed at providing “confidential and expert care for professionals” suffering from issues including stress, anxiety, depression or addiction.

“Details of how to use the service are available through the wellbeing hub.”

She added: “Working in the caring professions is stressful at any time and I know it has been especially difficult over the last year.”

Her comments come after The Shetland Times revealed almost 1,200 days off had been recorded at NHS Shetland since the start of the pandemic for mental health reasons.

However, chief executive Michael Dickson insisted NHS Shetland had one of the lowest rates of absenteeism among Scottish health boards.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Ryan Taylor

Ryan Taylor has worked as a reporter since 1995, and has been at The Shetland Times since 2007, covering a wide variety of news topics. Before then he reported for other newspapers in the Highlands, where he was raised, and in Fife, where he began his career with DC Thomson. He also has experience in broadcast journalism with Grampian Television. He has lived in Shetland since 2002, where he harbours an unhealthy interest in old cars and motorbikes.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Ryan Taylor

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.