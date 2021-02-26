Over 40s next in line for jab, as mental health support for health workers is outlined

Photo: Dave Donaldson

Progress in the vaccination roll-out is continuing, with the over 40s next in line to receive the jab.

Health Secretary Jeane Freeman said those in the 40-49 age-group would be next to get the vaccine.

Addressing journalists today she said: “We believe that an age-based approach to vaccination is the quickest and most effective way to protect the most vulnerable.”

She added the Scottish government was offering mental health support to those in the health and social care workforce.

“The Scottish government is determined to support our health and care workforce in whatever way we can.

“That includes providing help for their mental health and wellbeing.

“Last year we established a national wellbeing hub and a national wellbeing helpline, to help health and care workers who need additional support.

“The wellbeing hub has been visited on nearly 80,000 occasions.”

She said the Scottish government was launching a new Workforce Specialist Service, aimed at providing “confidential and expert care for professionals” suffering from issues including stress, anxiety, depression or addiction.

“Details of how to use the service are available through the wellbeing hub.”

She added: “Working in the caring professions is stressful at any time and I know it has been especially difficult over the last year.”

Her comments come after The Shetland Times revealed almost 1,200 days off had been recorded at NHS Shetland since the start of the pandemic for mental health reasons.

However, chief executive Michael Dickson insisted NHS Shetland had one of the lowest rates of absenteeism among Scottish health boards.