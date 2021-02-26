Headlines News

Scottish government backs plans to introduce testing at entry points

Ryan Taylor 3 hours 7 min ago 0
Scottish government backs plans to introduce testing at entry points

The Scottish government has given a commitment to introducing testing for coronavirus at island entry points.

The move has been welcomed by isles politicians.

Proposals are still expected to be fed into the process from Shetland Islands Council and the NHS.

It follows a meeting between Shetland MSP Beatrice Wishart and Islands Minister Paul Wheelhouse, as well as Minister for Public Health, Mairi Gougeon.

Both Ms Gougeon and Mr Wheelhouse agreed on the need to look at how a such a testing system might be made to work in practice.

Ms Wishart wrote to the Transport Secretary in December, alongside Northern Isles colleagues Liam McArthur and Alistair Carmichael, calling for the additional safeguard to be put in place for Orkney and Shetland.

A petition was also organised by the local branch of the National Farmers Union (NFUS).

Following the meeting, Ms Wishart said: “Both Ministers were constructive in their approach and I welcome confirmation that the Scottish government is keen to work with the island authorities and health boards on proposals for testing at entry points to Shetland.

“Having such a system of testing in place could give additional reassurance and confidence both to those travelling as well as to our island communities.

“Of course, implementing this type of testing will present practical challenges and throw up a number of questions about the best approach to take.

“However, the invitation from the Scottish government appears to be an open one and so I look forward to working with Shetland Islands Council, NHS Shetland and other stakeholders to help develop proposals for how a scheme might be made to work effectively.”

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Ryan Taylor

Ryan Taylor has worked as a reporter since 1995, and has been at The Shetland Times since 2007, covering a wide variety of news topics. Before then he reported for other newspapers in the Highlands, where he was raised, and in Fife, where he began his career with DC Thomson. He also has experience in broadcast journalism with Grampian Television. He has lived in Shetland since 2002, where he harbours an unhealthy interest in old cars and motorbikes.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Ryan Taylor

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.