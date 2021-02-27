Child poverty to be tackled through government investment

Cabinet secretary Aileen Campbell Photo: Dave Donaldson

Action to tackle deep-rooted inequality and child poverty is set to be accelerated through £7.4 million of additional investment.

The funding will be made available to local authorities specifically to help disabled parents and enhance the support they get.

The Scottish government says the investment will bring its tackling child poverty fund to a cumulative total of £50 million from 2018-2022.

Cabinet Secretary for communities and local government Aileen Campbell said: “This increased funding delivers not only on our commitment to invest £50 million through our tackling child poverty fund, but also to target support to disabled parents to access employment.

“The impacts of Covid have been particularly damaging to disabled people’s employment prospects and it is right that we invest now to enhance the support available.

“Our long-standing Social Innovation Partnership is supporting life-changing and innovative work to tackle child poverty and this increased investment will help to accelerate action.”