Loss of soft play area in Voe could cost jobs

9 hours 39 min ago 0
Ten jobs could be lost if a planned soft play area for the North Mainland does not go ahead.

The organisation behind project in Voe has appealed to Shetland Recreational Trust to reconsider its plans to develop a similar attraction at the Clickimin Leisure Centre.

A director behind the proposal planned for the old Olnafirth Primary School has written to the trust, insisting the jobs could be lost.

Sarah Manson has taken issue with claims by the SRT that a feeler survey had been put out on the Clickimin proposals before the Olnafirth plans were public.

“We would like to clarify that we see the SRT survey went out on 7th October – five days after our soft play equipment arrived in Shetland and we announced on social media our plans for the school.

“Our official Facebook page was created on the 12/10/20 – the day after our planning application was submitted.

“The Voe Centre Ltd was set up in March 2016 after our offer was accepted for the Old Voe school premises.

“It then took 18 months for the sale to go through due to delays with council paperwork.”

The letter comes after bowlers planned to fight back against to build a soft play area in the Clickimin.

It has been circulated to Shetland Islands Council as well as community councils in Lerwick and Delting.

“We hope you will reconsider your plans in light of this information, as continuing will result in the failure of our business and the loss of at least 10 much needed full and part time jobs we intend to create in the North Mainland.”

Trust chief executive Steven Laidlaw previously said he had sought a meeting with bowlers to help him understand more about concerns.

