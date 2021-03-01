Labour name election candidate

The Shetland Labour Party has named its candidate for the upcoming Scottish parliamentary election.

Cameron Thompson, 23, from the Western Isles will represent the party.

Mr Thompson said he is acutely aware of the difficulties that island communities face.

“I am all too aware of the high costs of goods in our island groups,” he said.

The Labour candidate said the issue of the cost of ferries affecting the price of goods in supermarkets was “an issue that needs addressing”.

“The temporary solution offered by the SNP candidate on this issue is the worst kind of short-termism, one prompted by sheer opportunism and the coming of an election rather than real thought.

“We need a long term plan that addresses the unfairness implicit in the current situation.”

Mr Thompson said it was “an honour and a privilege” to be Labour’s candidate in this election.

He joins Liberal Democrat MSP Beatrice Wishart and SNP candidate Tom Wills in the running.