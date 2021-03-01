Lerwick councillors ‘concerned’ over possible bowling green removal

Concerns were raised over whether two soft play facilities were sustainable.

Everything from brass band moisture guards to disabled parking were discussed at Monday evening’s (1st March) Lerwick Community Council meeting.

But the largest portion of time was spent discussing the precarious situation developing over two proposed soft play areas.

Both Voe Centre Ltd and Shetland Recreational Trust (SRT) are proposing the creation of soft play areas, the former in the former Olnafirth Primary School the latter in the Clickimin with the loss of a bowling green.

Concerns were raised as to the viability of two such competing venues, the loss of part of the bowling green area which has multiple uses and even, according to chairman Jim Anderson, concerns that there was “rumour that another soft play area is coming”.

Mr Anderson also raised worries that there was little likelihood of a commercial entity providing a bowling rink in the future to replace the one at Clickimin should the SRT plans be approved. The council agreed to write to the recreational trust regarding concern over the reduction of bowling capabilities.

Also on the agenda were three community funding applications. The Lerwick Brass Band asked for £500 for moisture guards. The band was praised for its commitment to community events and the funding was approved.

Lerwick Boating Club had asked for funding for a defibrillator cabinet to protect the life-saving equipment from the elements, again for £500. With little discussion the importance of the cabinet was without doubt and the funding was approved.

Finally, Staney Hill Community Association had asked for £5,394 for essential upgrades to Staney Hill Hall. Despite the desire, the funding as the end of the financial year approaches is not in the LCC coffers, with a little under £4,000 remaining.

After a lengthy discussion that centred around directing the association to submit an application to the Shetland Community Benefit Fund (SCBF), it was decided to award £894 with the remaining £4,500 to be sought from the SCBF.

A full round-up of the meeting will appear in this week’s Shetland Times, published on Friday.