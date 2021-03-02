Absenteeism at NHS best in country

Headlines News

Ryan Taylor 10 hours 46 min ago 0
NHS Shetland has pointed to figures showing the lowest absenteeism of all health boards in Scotland “by a big margin”.

Figures have emerged in the NHS Workforce Official Statistics publication released on Tuesday.

The publication, compiled by The Data Group for NHS Education for Scotland, shows NHS Shetland’s absenteeism rate for 2019 and 2020 to be an average of 3.6 per cent – a full percentage point lower than any other health board.

This was a decline on the previous year of 4.3 per cent.

The national average for NHS Scotland was 5.3 per cent.

Last week a freedom of information request showed staff at NHS Shetland had collectively taken 1,160 days off since the start of the pandemic.

NHS Shetland Chief Executive Michael Dickson said publication of the figures came
at a time when Shetland was about to mark the first anniversary of its first Covid
case on 9th March.

“It has been challenging for everyone since that day last year but time and again I have watched how our staff have gone above and beyond to ensure we continue to meet the needs of our community.

“It has been humbling to be part of this.”

Mr Dickson said that sacrifices had been made at every level.

“The NHS needs every cog in the wheel to work efficiently and to provide a top-class service – be it the person who answers the phone, mops the floor, runs errands or cares for someone in distress. Thank-you to the NHS Shetland team for setting this remarkable example.”

