Carmichael warns government ahead of budget

Jim Tait 16 hours 40 min ago 0
Isles MP Alistair Carmichael has warned that the UK Government Budget must prioritise small businesses and families over larger corporations, in order to help build a faster recovery from the pandemic.

Amid conflicting reports over planned tax rises, he voiced concern that the main opposition party appeared to be against higher taxes on big businesses.

Mr Carmichael said: “This year’s Budget is going to be vital to keep people supported and give a platform for recovery going forward – but only if the Chancellor invests in people and small businesses rather than cutting them off at the knees.

“The Labour Party have already come out – bizarrely – on the side of big business, saying that they don’t want to see any corporation tax rises.

“As we try to bounce back from the pandemic, I would rather see big business pay its share than to balance the budget on the backs of small businesses and families.”


