Cunningsburgh show called off for second consecutive year

The Cunningsburgh show. Photo : Jim Nicolson

This year’s Cunningsburgh Show will not be held.

The key event in Shetland’s agricultural calendar has been called off for the second consecutive year.

Committee members discussed the show at their annual general meeting on Monday night.

Last year organisers said they had “regrettably” reached the decision not to stage the event as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Moves to call off the 2021 event follow similar decisions for other shows on the mainland.