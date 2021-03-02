News

Drone will survey district heating network

Ryan Taylor 10 hours 18 min ago 0
Drone will survey district heating network
A thermal image of the test flight carried out in early January at Sound, overlaid onto a map

Long-running plans to conduct a thermal imaging survey of Lerwick’s district heating pipes are due to go ahead tonight (Tuesday).

A drone will be used to help identify any leaks or inefficiencies.

The Shetland Flyer will be leading the operation.

The job was originally due to happen earlier this year.

But poor conditions have prevented the operation from taking place before now.

Manager Rory Gillies said: “We’ve never had suitable weather.

“It was planned originally for Up-Helly-A’ night. But the district heating had a shutdown because there was a fault at Gilbertson Road.

“Then, until the end of February, there was snow on the ground all the time, and after that it was wintry and wet.”

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Ryan Taylor

Ryan Taylor has worked as a reporter since 1995, and has been at The Shetland Times since 2007, covering a wide variety of news topics. Before then he reported for other newspapers in the Highlands, where he was raised, and in Fife, where he began his career with DC Thomson. He also has experience in broadcast journalism with Grampian Television. He has lived in Shetland since 2002, where he harbours an unhealthy interest in old cars and motorbikes.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Ryan Taylor

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.