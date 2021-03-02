Drone will survey district heating network

A thermal image of the test flight carried out in early January at Sound, overlaid onto a map

Long-running plans to conduct a thermal imaging survey of Lerwick’s district heating pipes are due to go ahead tonight (Tuesday).

A drone will be used to help identify any leaks or inefficiencies.

The Shetland Flyer will be leading the operation.

The job was originally due to happen earlier this year.

But poor conditions have prevented the operation from taking place before now.

Manager Rory Gillies said: “We’ve never had suitable weather.

“It was planned originally for Up-Helly-A’ night. But the district heating had a shutdown because there was a fault at Gilbertson Road.

“Then, until the end of February, there was snow on the ground all the time, and after that it was wintry and wet.”