Indoor visits to care homes resume

The SIC's Edward Thomason House.

Residents at isles care homes will be allowed up to two visits per week in a “welcome” relaxation of rules.

Each resident will also be able to have up to two designated visitors.

SIC deputy director of social care Jo Robinson said the news was “a huge step forward”.

“Our teams have been working hard to ensure the safe return of visits to our care homes, and this will certainly go a long way towards supporting the wellbeing of residents, as well as their families and friends.”

Steps have been taken to support the return of indoor visits, the SIC said, including testing programmes for staff and visitors.