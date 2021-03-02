News

Isles should be under lowest level of restrictions, new government rules say

Ryan Nicolson 16 hours 38 min ago 0
Shetland would be living under level zero restrictions if the Scottish government reinstated its levels system today.

The government has said that areas with a case rate range of “close to zero” will be placed in the lowest level of restrictions.

NHS Shetland’s current weekly case rate is 0.0, with no new cases being recorded since 9th February.

The government is planning to move back to a levels system at the end of April.

It has tightened the criteria for areas moving up or down a tier.

Any area with a case rate below 20 would be placed in level one, which Shetland was in up until the end of December.

But if Shetland’s current case rate was to continue, it is likely the isles would be placed in the lowest level at the end of April.

Under level zero, most restrictions would be removed.

More in this Friday’s edition of The Shetland Times.

About Ryan Nicolson

Reporter since 2019. Enthusiast of nearly every sport (except cricket, which isn't a real sport) and a keen follower of cinema and Celtic FC.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Ryan Nicolson

logo

