Living Lerwick release video promoting town centre’s ‘magic’

Commercial Street in Lerwick.

A new video from Living Lerwick and Shetland Heritage has been released, reminding residents of what a ‘magical place’ the town centre continues to be.

The video comes as more venues around Lerwick, such as the library, several charity shops and the sports centre, all began welcoming people through their doors this week.

The four and a half minute video takes a humorous look at one man’s attempts to lure would be online buyers to the wonderment of the town centre, with the tag line “Imagine there was a magical place where you could go and find nearly everything you might need.

“It’s not a myth – it exists, and what’s more; it’s local!”