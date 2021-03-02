Life in Shetland News

Living Lerwick release video promoting town centre’s ‘magic’

Stuart Prestidge 13 hours 40 min ago
Living Lerwick release video promoting town centre’s ‘magic’
Commercial Street in Lerwick.

A new video from Living Lerwick and Shetland Heritage has been released, reminding residents of what a  ‘magical place’ the town centre continues to be.

The video comes as more venues around Lerwick, such as the library, several charity shops and the sports centre, all began welcoming people through their doors this week.

The four and a half minute video takes a humorous look at one man’s attempts to lure would be online buyers to the wonderment of the town centre, with the tag line “Imagine there was a magical place where you could go and find nearly everything you might need.

“It’s not a myth – it exists, and what’s more; it’s local!”

SHARE POST ON:

About Stuart Prestidge

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Stuart Prestidge

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.