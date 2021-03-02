News

MSYPs raise issues in virtual meeting

Ryan Taylor 16 hours 25 min ago 0
MSYPs raise issues in virtual meeting

The effects of coronavirus on young people were at the forefront of talks held between MSYPs and the Liberal Democrat’s Holyrood representative.

Topics of discussion also included education recovery, the student experience and access to local mental health services.

Youth parliament representatives Jonathan Dorrat and Leighton Anderson discussed the issues with MSP Beatrice Wishart.

The meeting followed previous engagement between them.

Ms Wishart said: “I want to ensure that Shetland is a great place for young people to live, study and work.

“So I’d like to thank Jonathan and Leighton for once again taking the time to discuss with me about how we can best support young people in our community.”

She added: “The voting age at the Scottish election is 16 which gives young people a real voice at this election to talk about what they want to see improve.”

