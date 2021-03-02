P4-P7 pupils to return to school in mid-March

P4-7 pupils will return to school on Monday 15th March.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon confirmed all primary pupils would be able to return in two weeks time, at Holyrood this afternoon (Tuesday).

Some secondary school pupils will be able to return from the 15th as well, with S4-6 pupils taking priority.

Secondary pupils will continue with a blended learning model, but Ms Sturgeon said they would all be back into school after the Easter holidays.

Ms Sturgeon also offered up an encouraging sign, saying that the Scottish government was considering accelerating the exit from lockdown.

“If we can go further and faster, we will not hesitate to do so,” she said.

Scotland is aiming to move back to a levels system by the end of April.