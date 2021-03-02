News

Winning murals selected to adorn Lerwick shop walls

Ryan Nicolson 13 hours 3 min ago 0
Two murals have been selected to feature in the centre of Lerwick later this year.

The designs by artist Gavin Renshaw and Glasgow-based collective Cobolt were the winners of a public vote.

Mr Renshaw’s work will be painted on adjacent walls at the No. 88 restaurant and on the side of Bayes, while Cobolt’s effort will appear across from the Peerie Shop Cafe.

All female group Cobolt have chosen a sea theme for their Lerwick mural, which features a line from local poet’s Christine De Luca.

Mr Renshaw’s features both a yoal and a standing stone.

Shetland Arts exhibition manager Jane Matthews said that over 640 people had voted for their chosen murals.

“Thank you to everyone that took the time to have their say. I’m delighted that the two chosen designs will add to the LOCUS art trail,” she said.

The murals are expected to be painted in July or August.

Gavin Renshaw’s winning mural.
