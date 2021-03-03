Fishing and Marine News

Ryan Taylor 11 hours 58 min ago 0
Fishing industry counts cost of Brexit red tape

A seafood organisation has warned the Brexit red tape seen earlier this year could be the demise of small fishing businesses.

Seafood Scotland says the cost associated with the new checks and paperwork since the EU transition ended are too much for the sector to bear.

It says border delays at the start of the year cost firms more than £1 million a day.

The cost of new paperwork is estimated at around “£250,000-£500,000 a year.

Seafood Scotland boss Donna Fordyce has told MPs she fears long-term damage is now being done to the industry.

Isles MP Alistair Carmichael says there is now little confidence left in George Eustice as Defra secretary.

About Ryan Taylor

Ryan Taylor has worked as a reporter since 1995, and has been at The Shetland Times since 2007, covering a wide variety of news topics. Before then he reported for other newspapers in the Highlands, where he was raised, and in Fife, where he began his career with DC Thomson. He also has experience in broadcast journalism with Grampian Television. He has lived in Shetland since 2002, where he harbours an unhealthy interest in old cars and motorbikes.

