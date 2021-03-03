Fishing industry counts cost of Brexit red tape

A seafood organisation has warned the Brexit red tape seen earlier this year could be the demise of small fishing businesses.

Seafood Scotland says the cost associated with the new checks and paperwork since the EU transition ended are too much for the sector to bear.

It says border delays at the start of the year cost firms more than £1 million a day.

The cost of new paperwork is estimated at around “£250,000-£500,000 a year.

Seafood Scotland boss Donna Fordyce has told MPs she fears long-term damage is now being done to the industry.

Isles MP Alistair Carmichael says there is now little confidence left in George Eustice as Defra secretary.