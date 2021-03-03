Fuel poverty compels Shetland energy price freeze

SHEAP. Photo: Dave Donaldson.

Hundreds of energy customers across the isles are to see their fuel costs frozen for the next 12 months after a major supplier cancelled the annual, inflation led, price increase.

Shetland Heat Energy and Power (SHEAP) announced today (Wednesday 3rd March) it will maintain current energy tariffs for its customers for the coming year, as fuel poverty and financial constraints bought about by Covid restrictions are still being felt.

Derek Leask, director of the plant, said: “I think it’s a good thing as nationally all the energy companies are putting their prices up in April.

“We can see everyone has had a really tough time with Covid so we just feel if we can try and help folk by keeping the prices down or not putting a price increase on this year that’s a positive contribution to community, so that’s what’s behind it.”

