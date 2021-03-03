Huge amount of goodies delivered during ‘Tea in a box’

Volunteers with a batch of teas for delivery.

The last three weeks of the Shetland Relay For Life committee’s “Afternoon Tea in a Box” has been a resounding success.

A total of 3,276 fancies, sandwiches and dainties were produced, boxed and delivered, raising nearly £5,000 for the Cancer Research UK campaign.

Malteser tray bake, salt beef bannocks and bacon quiche were said to have proved the most popular with the Shetland public. Boxes were taken as far and wide as Whalsay, Unst and Dunrossness.

One of the organisers, Olive Macleod, said: “It’s been great to see such a great response from Shetlanders and my thanks goes to everyone who baked and boxed.”

The committee are taking a week off to restock their larders, but Afternoon Teas in a Box will be back for Mother’s Day weekend.

Orders open on the Shetland Relay for Life Facebook page on Sunday and deliveries will be made on Saturday 13th March.