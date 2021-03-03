More investment needed for electric cars, says MSP

The Mitsubishi i-MiEV electric car. Photo: Dave Donaldson

A call has been made on the Scottish government to help kick start the electric car revolution in the isles.

Latest figures from the DVLA show 54 electric cars registered in Shetland.

That equates to just 0.36 per cent of cars in the isles being electric.

In the second half of 2020, 1.66 per cent of all car insurance enquiries from Shetland were for electric vehicles.

Isles MSP Beatrice Wishart says more investment in infrastructure is necessary.

She said the installation of reliable rapid chargers (50KwH chargers) across all the islands in Shetland would be a good start.

“Cars are not a luxury in Shetland because of our geography, and these figures show that if we are to see more electric cars on Shetland’s roads, then investing in infrastructure is the first step that needs done sooner rather than later.”