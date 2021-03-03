News

More investment needed for electric cars, says MSP

Ryan Taylor 6 hours 8 min ago 0
More investment needed for electric cars, says MSP
The Mitsubishi i-MiEV electric car. Photo: Dave Donaldson

A call has been made on the Scottish government to help kick start the electric car revolution in the isles.

Latest figures from the DVLA show 54 electric cars registered in Shetland.

That equates to just 0.36 per cent of cars in the isles being electric.

In the second half of 2020, 1.66 per cent of all car insurance enquiries from Shetland were for electric vehicles.

Isles MSP Beatrice Wishart says more investment in infrastructure is necessary.

She said the installation of reliable rapid chargers (50KwH chargers) across all the islands in Shetland would be a good start.

“Cars are not a luxury in Shetland because of our geography, and these figures show that if we are to see more electric cars on Shetland’s roads, then investing in infrastructure is the first step that needs done sooner rather than later.”

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Ryan Taylor

Ryan Taylor has worked as a reporter since 1995, and has been at The Shetland Times since 2007, covering a wide variety of news topics. Before then he reported for other newspapers in the Highlands, where he was raised, and in Fife, where he began his career with DC Thomson. He also has experience in broadcast journalism with Grampian Television. He has lived in Shetland since 2002, where he harbours an unhealthy interest in old cars and motorbikes.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Ryan Taylor

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.