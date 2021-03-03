News

MSPs disagree over budget announcement

Ryan Taylor 27 min ago 0
MSPs disagree over budget announcement

The chancellor’s financial statement has been labelled a “stand-still” budget.

Alistair Carmichael has voiced concern that many fiscal decisions have been put off until the autumn.

He has called for longer-term thinking on corporation tax, VAT rates for tourism and investment in hospitality.

The government confirmed the furlough scheme and self-employment support will continue until September, with a partial expansion in eligibility for the self-employed scheme.

The £20 uplift in Universal Credit will continue for another six months, and corporation tax is to rise on profits above £50,000 to 25 per cent in 2023.

Highlands and Islands MSP Jamie Halcro Johnston said the budget would “help the UK to bounce back from the pandemic”.

“The extension of the furloughing scheme until the end of September is extremely welcome and clearly demonstrates the UK government’s commitment to protecting jobs and household incomes.”

Mr Halcro Johnston also welcomed a freeze on alcohol duty.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Ryan Taylor

Ryan Taylor has worked as a reporter since 1995, and has been at The Shetland Times since 2007, covering a wide variety of news topics. Before then he reported for other newspapers in the Highlands, where he was raised, and in Fife, where he began his career with DC Thomson. He also has experience in broadcast journalism with Grampian Television. He has lived in Shetland since 2002, where he harbours an unhealthy interest in old cars and motorbikes.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Ryan Taylor

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.