MSPs disagree over budget announcement

The chancellor’s financial statement has been labelled a “stand-still” budget.

Alistair Carmichael has voiced concern that many fiscal decisions have been put off until the autumn.

He has called for longer-term thinking on corporation tax, VAT rates for tourism and investment in hospitality.

The government confirmed the furlough scheme and self-employment support will continue until September, with a partial expansion in eligibility for the self-employed scheme.

The £20 uplift in Universal Credit will continue for another six months, and corporation tax is to rise on profits above £50,000 to 25 per cent in 2023.

Highlands and Islands MSP Jamie Halcro Johnston said the budget would “help the UK to bounce back from the pandemic”.

“The extension of the furloughing scheme until the end of September is extremely welcome and clearly demonstrates the UK government’s commitment to protecting jobs and household incomes.”

Mr Halcro Johnston also welcomed a freeze on alcohol duty.