Folk who have fallen through the vaccination cracks urged to contact NHS

The COVID Vaccine that has arrived in Shetland. Photo:Dave Donaldson

NHS Shetland is asking folk in certain groups who have not been phoned for a Covid vaccine to make themselves known to the health board.

Only those who are over 60, are unpaid carers, on the shielding list or are in an at-risk group should call the NHS if they have not been contacted for a first dose yet.

Anyone not on that list should not call the NHS for a vaccine.

Public health consultant Susan Laidlaw said the NHS had tried to contact everyone they had on their lists for these groups.

“We know there are people eligible for vaccination who have not been picked up through these national lists.”

Anyone who has been missed should contact the vaccination team on 01595 743319 and leave a message with their name, date of birth and contact number.

Those registered with the Unst, Yell, Whalsay or Hillswick surgeries should contact their practice instead.