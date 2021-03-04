Fund to enhance Shetland education now open for applicants
Applicants can now apply for grants that will promote the knowledge of Shetland or provide educational experiments and research opportunities on the isles.
The Zetland Educational Trust (ZET) aims to support a wide a range of beneficiaries with smaller sums between £200 and £2000. The Trust will also consider larger projects where it is thought the overall educational benefits would make a real difference to the enhancement of education in Shetland.
The Trust will provide a grant of up to 75 per cent of total project costs unless under exceptional circumstances. The remainder of project costs to be met by fundraising activities or in-kind support. The Trust will not give funds retrospectively.
Specialised equipment can also be funded by the grants.
ZET comprises of a number of endowments as specified in the ZET schemes 1961 and 1965, the funds of which are now disbursed by Shetland Islands Council.
For more information email childrensservices-finance@shetland.gov.uk, or search ZET on the council’s MyShetland portal.
The deadline for applications is Wednesday 31st March.