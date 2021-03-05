Hial publishes impact report into air traffic control centralisation

The air traffic control tower at Sumburgh.

An impact assessment report into plans to centralise air traffic control has been published.

The strategy by Highlands and Islands Airports Limited (Hial) aims to introduce remote integrated air traffic control services for five airports – Inverness, Dundee, Stornoway, Kirkwall and Sumburgh.

Hial says it has accepted the potential impacts on local employment, and has agreed with further recommendations to explore where more economic activity for island communities can be created.

The airport authority says it will commission an independent study to identify where that can be done, specifically, for Lewis, Orkney and Uist, as well as Shetland.

It has written to Shetland Islands Council to request meetings.

Hial chairwoman Lorna Jack said: “The commissioning of the report demonstrates our commitment to listen and do everything we possibly can to mitigate any impacts. We want to work with colleagues and communities to find practical solutions.”