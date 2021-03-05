News

In this week’s Shetland Times

2 hours 46 min ago 0
In this week’s Shetland Times

In today’s (Friday 5th March) edition of The Shetland Times:

  • Some NHS workers have refused the Covid vaccine, which may mean they are no longer able to deal with the public.
  • A UK-record tusk looks likely to have been caught from the shore by a Burra man.
  • A Lerwick woman has recalled a terrifying Loganair flight for an upcoming TV programme.
  • Politicians react to this week’s UK budget announcement.
  • One year on from the start of the pandemic, The Shetland Times looks at how the outbreak unfolded.
  • In Sport, an 18-year-old footballer with isles connections talks about signing a professional contract with Dundee.
  • Two charity runners recall their unique 24-hour marathon challenge from last weekend.
TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.