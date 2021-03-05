In this week’s Shetland Times
In today’s (Friday 5th March) edition of The Shetland Times:
- Some NHS workers have refused the Covid vaccine, which may mean they are no longer able to deal with the public.
- A UK-record tusk looks likely to have been caught from the shore by a Burra man.
- A Lerwick woman has recalled a terrifying Loganair flight for an upcoming TV programme.
- Politicians react to this week’s UK budget announcement.
- One year on from the start of the pandemic, The Shetland Times looks at how the outbreak unfolded.
- In Sport, an 18-year-old footballer with isles connections talks about signing a professional contract with Dundee.
- Two charity runners recall their unique 24-hour marathon challenge from last weekend.
