Coastguard Rescue 900. Photo: Brian Gray

Lerwick coast guard were called out this morning, Friday 5th March, for a medical transfer.

The call came into the coast guard’s office at around 8.45am and a crew was dispatched to Unst to transfer a person back to Lerwick for medical reasons.

The operation was completed at around 10.30am.

No information regarding the nature of the medical problem, or patient details have been released.