Man jailed after breaching bail

Lerwick Sheriff Court.

A 29-year-old man who admitted breaching his bail conditions was jailed for six months at Lerwick Sheriff Court.

Clark Joseph Smith, of Leith Walk, Dundee, pleaded guilty to being found in the company of someone who he had been ordered not to approach or contact.

Procurator fiscal Duncan MacKenzie said police had received a call on Wednesday 3rd March from someone concerned about the complainer.

Police attended an address in Grostane, Lerwick where they found her with Smith. They then realised they had seen him disembark the NorthLink ferry on Monday, where he had been greeted by the complainer.

Defence agent Tommy Allan said the complainer had enquired about having the non-contact order removed, however Sheriff Ian Cruickshank took a dim view of the breach of bail.

“When people breach bail conditions without reasonable excuse there are consequences,” he said.

He ordered Smith to spend six months in prison from todays date.