Man remanded in custody after ‘tax-payers money’ comment

Lerwick Sheriff Court/. Photo: Dave Donaldson.

A man who refused a solicitor because he said it was time he saved the taxpayer some money has been remanded in custody.

Grant Huntington, 32, of Union Street, Lerwick, appeared via video-link from Grampian Prison on Friday.

Asked by Sheriff Iain Cruickshank why he did not have representation, Huntington replied: “It’s about time I saved taxpayers money. I’ve spent enough over the years.

“I’m capable of doing it myself.”

Huntington was accused of threatening and abusive behaviour at two Lerwick shops and the public toilets, throwing a rock through a window in St Magnus Street and assaulting two workers at Andersons Butchers on 25th February.

Sheriff Cruickshank told him he should not “worry about the cost to the public purse” of hiring a solicitor.

“That’s what the public purse is there for,” he sheriff said.

Huntington said he wanted to see all of the evidence before entering a plea, but Sheriff Cruickshank told him he would need to tender a plea of not guilty on all charges before that could happen.

The sheriff subsequently said he would register a plea of not guilty from Huntington to the charges.

Huntington asked about the possibility of bail, but procurator fiscal Duncan MacKenzie was opposed due to his previous convictions.

Sheriff Cruickshank agreed, and remanded Huntington in custody.

Trial was set for 10th June, with an intermediate diet via video-link on 12th May.