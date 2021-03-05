MSP says Hial report vindicates concerns raised by islanders

HIAL chief executive Inglis Lyon.

An impact assessment into air traffic control centralisation has vindicated islanders’ opposition to the plans.

That is the view of MSP Beatrice Wishart, who has spoken following the report’s release..

The report found a series of negative impacts, and no positive impacts for Shetland.

It follows on from a petition launched by Ms Wishart.

She said: “This report could not find one iota of benefit that this project will have on Shetland.

“These plans go against the interests of the islands.

“This project is going to have profound implications for the local community and economy in Shetland.

“Removing air traffic control from Shetland should not happen. The Scottish government must re-assess this project.”

Hial managing director Inglis Lyon said: “We have always known there would be impacts by undertaking such a significant and complex change management programme.

“To date, there have been no alternative proposals that provide a solution.”