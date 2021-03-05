News

MSP says Hial report vindicates concerns raised by islanders

HIAL chief executive Inglis Lyon.

An impact assessment into air traffic control centralisation has vindicated islanders’ opposition to the plans.

That is the view of MSP Beatrice Wishart, who has spoken following the report’s release..

The report found a series of negative impacts, and no positive impacts for Shetland.

It follows on from a petition launched by Ms Wishart.

She said: “This report could not find one iota of benefit that this project will have on Shetland.

“These plans go against the interests of the islands.

“This project is going to have profound implications for the local community and economy in Shetland.

“Removing air traffic control from Shetland should not happen. The Scottish government must re-assess this project.”

Hial managing director Inglis Lyon said: “We have always known there would be impacts by undertaking such a significant and complex change management programme.

“To date, there have been no alternative proposals that provide a solution.”

About Ryan Taylor

Ryan Taylor has worked as a reporter since 1995, and has been at The Shetland Times since 2007, covering a wide variety of news topics. Before then he reported for other newspapers in the Highlands, where he was raised, and in Fife, where he began his career with DC Thomson. He also has experience in broadcast journalism with Grampian Television. He has lived in Shetland since 2002, where he harbours an unhealthy interest in old cars and motorbikes.

