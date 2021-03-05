NAFC students shine on awards night

Photo: Kenneth Shearer

NAFC Marine Centre UHI students shone last night, March 4th, during the 19th Lantra Scotland Awards for Land-based and Aquaculture Skills.

Callum Duggan was named as winner of the Aquaculture Learner of the Year award, as joint winner of the CARAS (Council for Awards of Agricultural Societies) award for distinguished achievement, and as runner up for the overall Modern Apprentice of the Year award.

Guy Tindall, meanwhile, was named as runner-up for the Aquaculture Learner of the Year award. Guy, from Burra, also completed a Modern Apprenticeship in Aquaculture (SVQ Level 3) with NAFC while working as a marine senior husbandry technician with Grieg Seafood Shetland.

Stuart Fitzsimmons, NAFC’s section leader for aquaculture training, said: “These awards reflect the hard work and commitment that Guy and Callum have displayed during their training, especially under the difficult circumstances over the last year.”