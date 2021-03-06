News

CAB praised by Shetland MSP

Stuart Prestidge 4 hours 5 min ago 0
CAB praised by Shetland MSP
MSP Beatrice Wishart.

Shetland MSP Beatrice Wishart praised the hardworking staff and volunteers of the local bureau for their continued dedication to improving lives during a debate on Citizens Advice Scotland in the Scottish Parliament this week.

Ms Wishart praised the Scottish organisation for helping people avoid “debt, poverty and homelessness” and paid tribute to the staff at the Lerwick branch.

Ms Wishart said: “The Citizen’s Advice Bureau has been a lifeline for countless people in Shetland.

“The service provided by the bureau is vital to those seeking support in a wide range of issues in Shetland and, as stated in the debate, it is absolutely a service that we cannot do without.”

She added: “I would like to further extend my personal gratitude to all the staff and volunteers at the Citizen’s Advice Bureau for continuing their invaluable work to provide universal help to all those who need it.”

SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Stuart Prestidge

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Stuart Prestidge

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.