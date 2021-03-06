CAB praised by Shetland MSP

MSP Beatrice Wishart.

Shetland MSP Beatrice Wishart praised the hardworking staff and volunteers of the local bureau for their continued dedication to improving lives during a debate on Citizens Advice Scotland in the Scottish Parliament this week.

Ms Wishart praised the Scottish organisation for helping people avoid “debt, poverty and homelessness” and paid tribute to the staff at the Lerwick branch.

Ms Wishart said: “The Citizen’s Advice Bureau has been a lifeline for countless people in Shetland.

“The service provided by the bureau is vital to those seeking support in a wide range of issues in Shetland and, as stated in the debate, it is absolutely a service that we cannot do without.”

She added: “I would like to further extend my personal gratitude to all the staff and volunteers at the Citizen’s Advice Bureau for continuing their invaluable work to provide universal help to all those who need it.”