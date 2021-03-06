New appointee to Shetland Tourism Association

A former West Side woman has been appointed by Shetland Tourism Association as a new development officer.

Osla Jamwal-Fraser took up her role on Monday, 1st March. Her aim is to continue the work done over the past year to provide support and information to member businesses in the tourism sector.

Ms Fraser grew up on a croft at Culswick and spent many years working in hospitality and catering. For the past 17 years she has been living and working in Italy, specialising in the agri-tourism, hospitality and food and wine sectors. She returned to Shetland last year.

“Tourism has been an increasingly important part of Shetland’s economy and I’d like to see Shetland draw full benefit from the wealth of natural resources and heritage we have to offer as part of our recovery [from Covid],” said Ms Fraser.

Tourism association chairwoman, Emma Miller, added: “We are delighted to have appointed Olsa to this role. Her enthusiasm and experience will be valuable asset to us.”