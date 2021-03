The isles little readers didn’t hold back for this year’s World Book Day which took place on Thursday, 4th March, dressing up as everything from superheroes to scientists.

The annual event encourages school children to emulate their favourite characters from their favourite book and has become a firm highlight of the school calendar since its inception in 1995.

Check out some of this years peerie characters.

Kate Hall sent in this picture of Jack with a costume designed by Janet Webber-Puffet

Maisie as pictured by Yvonne Sinclair

Ada turns to science. Sent in by Vaila Robertson

Kayleigh Ewan sent in a picture of Holly, 10 as a unicorn and Frankie as Spiderman

Houlls Hansels sent a picture of her granddaughter as a jockey with her sheltie pony book.

Marnie Jamison as an Oorick. Sent in by Rachel Jamison