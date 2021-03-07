Life in Shetland News

NHS Shetland trying to reach Covid vaccination group

Stuart Prestidge March 7, 2021 0
NHS Shetland has issued a plea for patients in the priority group 6 for Covid vaccinations to answer their phones to unknown numbers as they seek to roll out the next phase of Covid jabs.

The group, which includes those with a clinical risk and unpaid carers, are being called today, Sunday 7th March.

The clinic is tomorrow and NHS Shetland urgently need to reach patients to make an appointment.

For more information visit the NHS Shetland website.

