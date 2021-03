Dog owners have been reminded to keep their pets under control near livestock. Photo: Kenneth Shearer

Highlands and Islands Police Scotland has issued a reminder to dog walkers ahead of lambing season.

The statement urges dog owners to have ‘full and proper control of their dogs’.

It adds: “If there is a potential that they might come into contact with sheep, a lead should be applied to the dog, especially at this time of year; coming into lambing season.”