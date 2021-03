The coastguard attended in search and rescue vehicles.

Coastguard teams are working to keep people away from the scene of a possible gas cylinder.

The object was spotted on Sandside beach in Mossbank over the weekend.

The explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) team will come north to deal with the object this week, with the coastguard saying they expected them to travel on Tuesday night’s ferry.

Teams will be at the site over the next few days to keep people at least 50 metres away.