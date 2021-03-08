News

Councillor assured that new residential centre is progressing well

Ryan Taylor 5 hours 31 min ago 0
Councillor assured that new residential centre is progressing well
Amanda Hawick

A new residential centre for looked after children is fast approaching completion, helping ensure children do not have to leave the isles to get the support they need.

A report before elected members has shown work on the new centre is progressing well.

The development is underway to cater for youngsters who otherwise would have to be taken off-island in order to be looked after.

Lerwick South councillor Amanda Hawick raised questions at Monday’s education and families committee meeting.

She asked how many youngsters were currently being cared for away from the isles.

Jordan Sutherland of children’s social work said: “We’ve reduced the number of young folk in placements off island – we only have one at the moment outwith Shetland.”

He said the new build would provide four extra places.

“The construction work is nearing completion and we are currently underway with recruitment that will be needed for the additional staff.”

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Ryan Taylor

Ryan Taylor has worked as a reporter since 1995, and has been at The Shetland Times since 2007, covering a wide variety of news topics. Before then he reported for other newspapers in the Highlands, where he was raised, and in Fife, where he began his career with DC Thomson. He also has experience in broadcast journalism with Grampian Television. He has lived in Shetland since 2002, where he harbours an unhealthy interest in old cars and motorbikes.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Ryan Taylor

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.