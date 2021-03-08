Councillor assured that new residential centre is progressing well

Amanda Hawick

A new residential centre for looked after children is fast approaching completion, helping ensure children do not have to leave the isles to get the support they need.

A report before elected members has shown work on the new centre is progressing well.

The development is underway to cater for youngsters who otherwise would have to be taken off-island in order to be looked after.

Lerwick South councillor Amanda Hawick raised questions at Monday’s education and families committee meeting.

She asked how many youngsters were currently being cared for away from the isles.

Jordan Sutherland of children’s social work said: “We’ve reduced the number of young folk in placements off island – we only have one at the moment outwith Shetland.”

He said the new build would provide four extra places.

“The construction work is nearing completion and we are currently underway with recruitment that will be needed for the additional staff.”