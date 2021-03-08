Grant funding offered for private early learning providers

Councillors gave their backing to a grant scheme for early learning providers who work in partnership with the SIC to offer extended hours of childcare.

The unanimous agreement at Monday’s education and families committee meeting means non-council operators offering 24 or more registered places can seek 100 per cent of costs up to a maximum of £10,000.

The money is being offered through a Funded Provider Setting Improvement Grant Scheme.

Those offering fewer places can apply for up to £5,000.

It follows Scottish government-funded moves to almost double the number of early learning hours entitlement to 1,140.

Quality improvement officer for early learning and childcare, Samantha Flaws, said the council was “very lucky” to benefit from working in partnership with nine funded providers.

Two of those are private providers, while another two operate on a voluntary basis. The remaining five are childminders.

The funding is being made available for one year from 1st April.