Shetland College closed after cyber-attack

Shetland College.

The Shetland College is closed to staff and students today (Monday 8th March) after a cyber-attack hit the University of Highlands and Islands (UHI).

All of UHI’s colleges are closed today as a result of the attack.

The UHI said they did not believe personal data had been affected.

Students and staff were emailed on Sunday to tell them about the cyber-attack, and to say that virtual classes would continue as normal.

“The University of the Highlands and Islands partnership is experiencing an ongoing cyber incident which has caused disruption to our systems and networks across all our campuses,” UHI said in a statement.

“We are currently working to isolate and minimise impact from this incident with assistance from external partners.

“The source of the incident is not yet known.”