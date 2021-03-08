News

Virtual workshop open to anyone in Shetland wanting to understand health board’s way forward post-pandemic

Andrew Hirst 8 hours 31 min ago 0
Virtual workshop open to anyone in Shetland wanting to understand health board’s way forward post-pandemic
The Gilbert Bain Hospital.

Health experts are to take part in a virtual workshop hoped to stimulate “out the box thinking” on how NHS Shetland can address its unique island challenges.

The third and final session developing Shetland’s clinical care strategy is scheduled for next Monday, 15th March, featuring an international collection of key speakers, with members of the public invited to tune in virtually. 

Brian Wayling at Intermountain Healthcare in Utah, America, will be sharing his “deep understanding of technology and integration issues”.

The presentation will be followed by an update on how technology is being used to deliver services locally, from Jamie Hogg and Hazel Dempsey at NHS Grampian’s Innovation Hub.

Jenny Pitts, from the National Development Team for Inclusion, will also be offering her specialist insight into helping communities think about the challenges they face.

Other speakers include coach and leadership consultant, Brigid Russell, and Brendan Martin, managing director for Buurtzorg in Britain and Ireland – a company specialising in neighbourhood care.

NHS Shetland’s director of nursing and acute services, Kathleen Carolan, who is leading on the clinical care strategy, alongside medical director Kirsty Brightwell, said the  workshop was a unique opportunity to contribute to the future of healthcare.

“We have invited speakers who will stimulate out-the-box thinking on the unique challenges facing our island board,” she said.

“This session is for anyone wanting to understand and contribute as we chart our way forward post-pandemic.”

The development of the clinical and care strategy is being guided by the Digital Health and Care Innovations Centre.

Visit NHS Shetland’s website for more about the strategy. 

People can email shet.clinicalstrategy@nhs.scot to register their interest in the workshop, which will be held via Microsoft Teams. 

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Twitter

About Andrew Hirst

I've been a reporter since 2010 at newspapers in Lincolnshire and East Anglia. Before joining The Shetland Times, I was part of Archant's Investigations Unit, reporting for titles across the group. When not at work, I'm usually reading books, listening to records or walking around the countryside.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Andrew Hirst

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.