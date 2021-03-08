Virtual workshop open to anyone in Shetland wanting to understand health board’s way forward post-pandemic

The Gilbert Bain Hospital.

Health experts are to take part in a virtual workshop hoped to stimulate “out the box thinking” on how NHS Shetland can address its unique island challenges.

The third and final session developing Shetland’s clinical care strategy is scheduled for next Monday, 15th March, featuring an international collection of key speakers, with members of the public invited to tune in virtually.

Brian Wayling at Intermountain Healthcare in Utah, America, will be sharing his “deep understanding of technology and integration issues”.

The presentation will be followed by an update on how technology is being used to deliver services locally, from Jamie Hogg and Hazel Dempsey at NHS Grampian’s Innovation Hub.

Jenny Pitts, from the National Development Team for Inclusion, will also be offering her specialist insight into helping communities think about the challenges they face.

Other speakers include coach and leadership consultant, Brigid Russell, and Brendan Martin, managing director for Buurtzorg in Britain and Ireland – a company specialising in neighbourhood care.

NHS Shetland’s director of nursing and acute services, Kathleen Carolan, who is leading on the clinical care strategy, alongside medical director Kirsty Brightwell, said the workshop was a unique opportunity to contribute to the future of healthcare.

“We have invited speakers who will stimulate out-the-box thinking on the unique challenges facing our island board,” she said.

“This session is for anyone wanting to understand and contribute as we chart our way forward post-pandemic.”

The development of the clinical and care strategy is being guided by the Digital Health and Care Innovations Centre.

Visit NHS Shetland’s website for more about the strategy.

People can email shet.clinicalstrategy@nhs.scot to register their interest in the workshop, which will be held via Microsoft Teams.