Witnesses sought after fire-raising near primary school

Police are appealing for information.

Police are appealing for witnesses after an office chair was set alight in the multi-purpose court of the Sound Primary School on Sunday evening.

A plastic container was also set on fire with aerosol containers used to ignite the fire.

Police said that a number of male youths were observed, who were wearing dark clothing. One of which who made off on a pushbike when police arrived.

The incident occurred around 9.50pm on Sunday night.

Police are asking anyone with any information in regards to this to contact them on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.