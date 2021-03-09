Isles mark one month without a coronavirus case

Coronavirus Disease 2019 Graphic. (U.S. Air Force Graphic by Rosario "Charo" Gutierrez)

Shetland has marked one month without a coronavirus case today (Tuesday 9th March).

The health board last recorded a Covid case on Tuesday 9th February.

Today’s news marks a major milestone in the local fightback against the virus, which accelerated rapidly over the Christmas period.

NHS Shetland has since managed to control the outbreak, and the isles have not recorded a single case for four weeks.

Shetland is currently living under level three Scottish restrictions, but if low case rates continue then the isles could be moved down as low as level zero when restrictions are eased at the end of April.