Shetland College remains shut after ‘very serious’ cyber attack

The Shetland College in Lerwick has remained closed for a second day after a cyber-attack on the University of Highlands and Islands (UHI).

The college is expected to re-open on Wednesday to staff and students, in line with tier three restrictions.

UHI wrote to its staff and students on Monday afternoon to outline the severity of the attack, which they called a “very serious incident”.

It said the attack had affected their key systems and services, but they still do not believe personal data has been affected.

UHI does not know how long the attack will take to fix, or where it has come from.