Shetland estate agent plans to expand its team as it merges with mainland legal firm

Andrew Hirst 10 hours 52 min ago 0
Pictured left to right, Jennifer Smith, Laura Sinclair and Neil Risk. Photo: Dave Donaldson.

The merger of a well known Shetland solicitor and estate agent with a mainland legal firm is expected to create new jobs.

Scottish firm Anderson Strathern today (Tuesday) announced the merger with Lerwick-based Neil Risk Solicitor and Estate Agent.

Mr Risk, who started the business 26 years ago,  will become a partner at Anderson Strathern and head of the firm’s Shetland office.

He said: “We’ve worked well with Anderson Strathern over the last couple of years, including via referrals, and when the opportunity to join the firm came up we were convinced by the strategic rationale for a merger. 

“Anderson Strathern’s various practices strengthen our offering to clients in Shetland and across the region, and we are also now actively looking to recruit in Lerwick over the next year.” 

Murray McCall, Anderson Strathern’s managing partner, said Mr Risk had established a highly-rated team and the merger will enable the provision of a broader range of services in Shetland.

The merger will take place on 1st April.  



