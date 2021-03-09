SIC recognised for promoting workplace gender equality

Chief executive Maggie Sandison with the Equally Safe at Work award which the council has received.

Shetland Islands Council has received a bronze accreditation after taking part in the “Equally Safe at Work” pilot scheme.

It was the first accreditation programme to be run in the country which focused on gender equality at work and the prevention of violence against women.

The SIC was one of the first four local authorities to be recognised, along with Aberdeen, Midlothian and North Lanarkshire.

Chief executive Maggie Sandison said: “I’m really pleased that we have been recognised for the work we’ve done over the past couple of years on promoting gender equality within the council.

“After consulting staff back in 2019 we set out on a range of tasks. We delivered new training on violence against women and flexible working.

“That’s supported by new procedures and guidance which helps our employees to talk to us about their experience of domestic abuse, and for us to provide help and support.”