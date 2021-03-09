Woman released on bail

Lerwick Sheriff Court.. Photo: Dave Donaldson.

A woman has been released on bail with special conditions at Lerwick Sheriff Court after being accused of assaulting a man to his injury.

Bronwyn Chandler, 18, whose bail address was given as Burraness, Mossbank, is accused of carrying out offences on 5th March and 7th March.

She is also accused of acting aggressively on 7th March and repeatedly striking a mobile phone with a hammer, causing damage to it, and posting offensive messages on social media.

Her case before Honorary Sheriff Malcolm Bell was continued without plea until 17th March.

She was ordered not to enter an address in Sandside or approach or contact her complainer.