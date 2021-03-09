News

Wool week to go virtual again in 2021

Ryan Nicolson 6 hours 38 min ago 0
Shetland Wool Week will be held virtually again in 2021.

The news will come as a blow to fans of the festival, who come the world over to enjoy the week-long series of demonstrations and activities.

Festival organiser Shetland Amenity Trust has announced the cancellation around six months before it was due to be held.

Trust interim CEO Sandy Middleton said they were “extremely disappointed” to have to cancel for a second year in a row.

“After careful consideration with our sponsors and committee, it is our view that it is the responsible thing to do.

“While the initial roll out of vaccines is encouraging, it is still a time of great uncertainty and our primary concern is for the safety of the island community and our wool week visitors, who join us from all over the world.”

Wool week patron Wilma Malcolmson has agreed to continue in the role and to design a new pattern for the virtual 2021 festival.

